Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%.

MLI opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $197,543.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $446,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

