National Bank Financial Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$16.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIL. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

In other news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 244,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.49, for a total value of C$3,047,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,614,321.64. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,450 shares in the company, valued at C$2,589,765.50. Insiders have sold a total of 287,200 shares of company stock worth $3,580,014 in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.