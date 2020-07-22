National Bank Financial Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$16.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIL. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
