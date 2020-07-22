National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.19

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$63.19 and last traded at C$63.08, with a volume of 106691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

NA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.93.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 5.9939374 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

