NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Clarkston Financial (NASDAQ:CKFC) Critical Contrast

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Clarkston Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 86.93%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Clarkston Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $42.02 million 3.72 $2.34 million N/A N/A Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.75 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Clarkston Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clarkston Financial beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.