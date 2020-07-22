Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NHF opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

