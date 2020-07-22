NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

