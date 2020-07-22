Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.51. 320,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

