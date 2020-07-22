Noir (NOR) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $280,876.63 and $617.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.01894430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00189635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00120372 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,296,074 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

