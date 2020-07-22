Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix (NYSE:CALX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. upped their price target on Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 124,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Calix by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Calix by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.