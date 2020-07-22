Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,109,196,000 after acquiring an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after buying an additional 629,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after buying an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.63. 26,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

