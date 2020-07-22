Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Stock Position Lessened by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income comprises about 2.4% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after buying an additional 134,990 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 19.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 309,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter worth approximately $15,760,000.

Shares of NVG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,121. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

