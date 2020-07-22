Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd accounts for approximately 1.2% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSE NEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

