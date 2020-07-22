OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Commerzbank lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TMVWY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 20,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.95.

