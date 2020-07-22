ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,773 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.78% of ONEOK worth $114,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $273,719,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,601,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. 110,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,655. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

