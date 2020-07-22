Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.56

Shares of Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$60.56 and last traded at C$60.01, with a volume of 74733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81.

In related news, Director P. Thomas Jenkins sold 227,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.88, for a total transaction of C$13,850,279.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,183,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,071,631.23. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$63,758.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,285.16. Insiders have sold 327,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,330 in the last ninety days.

Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

