Opus (OPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $168.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a market capitalization of $263,974.54 and $168.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opus has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.01884047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00189476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00119927 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

