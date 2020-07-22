Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Up 13.3%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX)’s share price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 141,646 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 59,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Orex Minerals (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.