Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.00

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 12402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.60. The firm has a market cap of $828.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.