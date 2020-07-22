Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pagerduty comprises approximately 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L owned about 0.07% of Pagerduty worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pagerduty by 4,484.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. 21,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,114. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $528,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,665,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,273,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,868 shares of company stock worth $9,718,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

