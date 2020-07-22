PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 5.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.22, 1,384,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,291,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Guggenheim upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
