Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PCA opened at GBX 194.25 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 158.37 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 347.34 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 million and a P/E ratio of 194.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.97.

In other news, insider Ronald Neil Sinclair sold 6,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.26), for a total value of £11,514.72 ($14,170.22).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

