Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.99

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.99 and last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 74840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.52.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$259.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$258,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,208,165.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.