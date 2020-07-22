Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 260,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $14,662,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.