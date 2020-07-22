Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.91 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.87. 12,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

