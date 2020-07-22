Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.81. 240,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.