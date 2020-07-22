Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.46.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

