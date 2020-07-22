Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.94. 3,032,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

