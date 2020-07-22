Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $61.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of PATK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock worth $2,616,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

