Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.76

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.76 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 1206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Patrick Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $502,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $100,914.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,890. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 724.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 557,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

