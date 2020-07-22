Patron Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,584.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 94.5% higher against the US dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $414,333.92 and approximately $6,584.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.01884047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00189476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00119927 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDAX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.