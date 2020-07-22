Paul Larbey Acquires 10,000 Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Paul Larbey purchased 10,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($17,105.59).

LON:BGO traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 144 ($1.77). The stock had a trading volume of 452,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64. Bango plc has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 194 ($2.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

