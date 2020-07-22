Paxos Standard Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.01894430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00189635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00120372 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

