Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.
Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.90.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.280707 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
