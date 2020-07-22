Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.90.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.280707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.83.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

