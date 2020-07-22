Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

PM stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.85. 141,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.