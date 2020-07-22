Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 886,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,395,000 after acquiring an additional 399,883 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

NYSE:PM traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 289,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

