Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. 150,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

