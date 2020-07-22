Pigeoncoin Hits Market Cap of $705,720.75 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $705,720.75 and $39,067.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000966 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000894 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,716,349,615 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

