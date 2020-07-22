Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,712. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

