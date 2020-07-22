PlayGame Trading Down 16.8% This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. PlayGame has a market cap of $63,007.47 and approximately $753.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.01894430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00189635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00120372 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

