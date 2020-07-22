Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.16% of Potlatchdeltic worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,508,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $10,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCH. DA Davidson cut their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. 9,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

