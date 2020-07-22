PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,842. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

