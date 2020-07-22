PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $104.65. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,579. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after buying an additional 729,301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 29.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

