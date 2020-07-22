PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.70

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 231797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSK shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd will post 0.1501699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

