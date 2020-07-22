Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 6.1%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.73, 510,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 597,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several brokerages have commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $437.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $540,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.