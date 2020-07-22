Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 32.33%.

PFBC traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $621.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

