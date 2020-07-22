Price Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Price Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.43. The company had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $405.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

