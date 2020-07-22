Price Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Price Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

IJH stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

