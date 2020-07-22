Price Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 148,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,736 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 207,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 299,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59.

