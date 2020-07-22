Price Wealth LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.89. The company had a trading volume of 128,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

