Price Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Price Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.65. 4,063,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.42.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

